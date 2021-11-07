WESTERLY — Caleb Williams scored a pair of touchdowns as the Westerly Seniors beat Stonington, 46-13, in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Saturday night.
Williams scored on runs of 36 and 26 yards.
The two programs have decided to award a trophy to the winning team in the Senior game moving forward. Westerly received the first Gravy Bowl trophy Saturday.
Four other players also scored on touchdown runs. They were Jake Carron (62 yards), Damian Pimentel (25), Mike Gervasini (40) and Jack Speranza (27). Caden Jarrett returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown.
Ferris Nader kicked two extra points.
Westerly qualified for the playoffs and will travel to play No. 1 Griswold.
— Keith Kimberlin
