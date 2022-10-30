EAST LYME — Landon Husereau and Mikaiah Mendiola scored two touchdowns each as the Westerly Seniors youth football team beat East Lyme, 42-0, on Oct. 23.
Mendiola rushed for 97 yards and also intercepted a pass. Husereau rushed for 35 yards and passed for 30.
Jack Speranza rushed for a TD, ran for an extra point and kicked two extra points. Tobias Layne had a rushing TD and intercepted a pass. Malakai Drurey rushed for a touchdown. Ryan Waddington rushed for an extra point and Caden Jarrett added 30 yards rushing.
Defensively, Speranza, Mendiola and Jarrett led the team in tackles.
Westerly Juniors 46, East Lyme 13
EAST LYME — Ben Cummings threw a pair of touchdown passes, rushed for a score and caught a scoring pass.
Cummings finished with 130 yards passing. Alyn Husereau caught a pair of touchdowns passes and finished with 103 yards receiving. He also threw a TD pass. According to the team, he established a program record with 1,036 receiving yards so far this season.
James Fairley and Tessa Bliven also rushed for TDs. Fairley rushed for 70 yards and Brent Alvino rushed for 25 yards and caught a conversion pass.
Defensively, Charlie Hammond recovered a fumble for a TD. Gavin Schwab contributed an interception and the defensive line played well.
Westerly Micros 46, East Lyme 0
Levi Winn and Madelyn McLeod each contributed a rushing TD. McLeod is the first girl to rush for a touchdown in Micros history, according to team officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.