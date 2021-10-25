WESTERLY — Daniel Cummings rushed for two touchdowns and caught at TD pass as the Westerly Juniors defeated Groton/Mystic, 46-0, in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Saturday.
Cummings scored on runs of 46 and 15 yards and caught a 3-yard scoring pass. He also caught a conversion pass and intercepted a pass.
Ben Cummings threw a pair of TD passes and ran 21 yards for another score. He completed two conversion passes.
Ryan Waddington ran 17 yards for a score and Logan Unkuri had an 11-yard scoring run. He also caught a conversion pass.
James Fairley caught a 6-yard TD pass and ran in a conversion. Malakai Drurey also ran in a conversion.
Alyn Husereau contributed an interception and a fumble recovery. Jace King recovered a fumble and had two sacks. Michael McLeod made six tackles.
Eric Donahue, Cooper Altman and Charlie Hammond all played well on the defensive line.
Westerly Seniors 36, Groton/Mystic 6
WESTERLY — Damien Pimental scored two touchdowns and the Westerly Senior team prevailed on Sunday.
Pimental scored on runs of 6 and 10 yards. Jack Speranza ran 1 yard for a TD and kicked three extra points.
Caleb Williams scored on a 20-yard run and also returned an interception 15 yards.
Mike Gervasini scored on a 15-yard run. Nose guard A.J. Crider played well, defeating double-teams to help Westerly control the line of scrimmage.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.