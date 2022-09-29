WESTERLY — Alyn Husereau caught two touchdown passes and returned a fumble for a score as the Westerly Juniors beat Windham, 28-6, in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Sunday.
James Fairley also had contributed a rushing touchdown. Ben Cumming passed for 130 yards and ran for two conversions. He also threw conversion passes to Husereau and Nayson Canini.
Charlie Hammond played well on the offensive line.
Defensively, Cailum Bradbud, Cooper Altman and Hammond led the team in tackles. Hammond also recovered a fumble.
Westerly Micros 36, Windham 14
WESTERLY — Jaxson Gwaltney and Levi Winn each rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the Westerly win.
Rocco Sperenza also had a TD run.
Defensive linemen Damarion Bradley, Tyler Harley and Brady Hawley played well. Rocco Rustico had a fumble recovery
Windham 20, Westerly Seniors 14
WESTERLY — Westerly's Mikaiah Mendiola rushed for 116 and a scored a TD in the Westerly loss.
Sam Ferrol recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown. Jack Speranza had a conversion run.
Defensively, Cayden Alves, Speranza, Ferrol, Ryder Henderson and Ian Morissette led the team in tackles.
All three teams hosts Colchester on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.