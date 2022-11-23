WESTERLY — Rocco Rustico returned an interception for a touchdown on the final play of the game as the Westerly Micros held off Griswold, 32-20, to win the Southern New England Youth Football Conference Super Bowl on Saturday at Westerly High.
Westerly was leading, 26-20, but Griswold had the ball in the final minutes. Rustico later made his interception and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown.
Westerly had scored the first 26 points of the game behind three rushing touchdowns by Jaxon Gwaltney and another by Levi Winn.
Cassius Arnold and Rocco Sperenza also recovered fumbles for the Bulldogs.
But Griswold rallied and scored the next 20 points to make it 26-20.
Westerly finished the season unbeaten at 13-0. It was the first SNEYFC Super Bowl victory for the Westerly program since 2003.
— Keith Kimberlin
