STONINGTON — Greg Howard of Stonington will be honored with the Youth Coach of Distinction award for Connecticut at the Big New England Football Clinic on Friday.
Presented annually at the BNEFC to one youth football coach from each of the six New England states, the award is given to a coach with a love of the game of football and who is dedicated to the betterment of the game and the development of its young athletes, according to a press release from the organization.
The recipient is inspiring and encouraging, as well as patient and compassionate and a role model who teaches the game with dignity and sportsmanship, and who ultimately leaves an indelible mark on the lives of the players he/she mentors, the release said.
Jonathan Zaharie nominated Howard.
"Since Greg started, he has moved right to the top of our organization and truly puts it first thanks to his hard work," Zaharie said. "... Words cannot even put into perspective how much he means to all the town. Please consider him for this award. He is very deserving and will make you all proud.”
The award will be presented during the clinic on Friday at 2:40 p.m. in the Newport Marriott Hotel ballroom.
Howard will have the honor of receiving his award from the clinic’s keynote speaker, Don Brown, the head football coach at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
