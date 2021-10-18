JOHNSTON — Ezrah Schonrog scored two touchdowns as the Chariho Cowboys Peewee football team beat Johnston, 25-0, in a Rhode Island Preteen game Sunday at Johnston High.
One of Schonrog's scoring runs covered 45 yards. Dustin Peno also ran for a touchdown and threw a 60-yard TD pass to Wes Maggs.
Defensively, Callan Gooding, Adcheau Harris and Naishon Appleton-King played well in the shutout. Appleton-King also forced a fumble in the third quarter.
— Keith Kimberlin
