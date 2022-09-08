WESTERLY — Seven players scored touchdowns as the Westerly Seniors beat Montville, 49-0, in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Saturday.
Mikaiah Mendiola, Anthonie Iannella and Tobias Layne all ran for scores, and Daniel Cummings caught at TD pass from Landon Husereau. Carter Williams and Sam Ferrol had extra points.
Logan Unkuri, Evan Baxter and Anthonie Iannella each scored defensive touchdowns.
Malakai Drurey intercepted a pass; Layne recovered a fumble.
Westerly Juniors 32, Montville 0
WESTERLY — Nayson Canini scored three touchdowns in the Westerly victory.
Canini ran for two scores and had a TD reception. Canini also had kick returns totaling 60 yards. Ben Cummings passed for 100 yards and a touchdown. He also passed for two conversions.
Brent Alvino rushed for a TD and caught a conversion pass. Jake Nelson rushed for a TD, and Alyn Husereau caught the conversion pass.
Cailum Bradburd finished with nine tackles, five for a loss and a fumble recovery.
Charlie Hammond recovered a fumble and contributed two sacks. Alvino, Connor Smith, James Fairly, Justin Luppe and Cooper Altman played well on defense.
Westerly 35, Montville 6
WESTERLY — Jaxon Gwaltney scored three touchdowns in the Westerly win.
Gwaltney rushed for two scores and returned a kick for another. Levi Wynn ran for two TDs and an extra point. Cash Arnold also had a conversion run.
Noah Leitz, Damarion Bradley, Gwaltney and Rocco Speranza played well on defense. Luke Phillips recovered an onside kick.
— Keith Kimberlin
