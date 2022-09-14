WESTERLY — Daniel Cummings returned a kickoff 65 yards for one score and ran for another touchdown as the Westerly Seniors defeated Groton-Mystic, 43-13, in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Sunday.
Landon Husereau threw a touchdown pass and ran for an extra point. Mikaiah Mandiola and Anthonie Iannell both rushed for touchdowns. Mandiola also rushed for an extra point, as did Sam Ferrol and Jack Speranza.
Westerly's offensive line played well, and the defensive line finished with 12 tackles for a loss.
Groton-Mystic 13, Westerly Juniors 7
WESTERLY — Groton-Mystic scored in the final minutes of the game to edge Westerly.
Westerly took a 7-6 lead in the fourth quarter on a TD pass from Ben Cummings to Alyn Husereau. James Fairley had the conversion reception from Cummings.
Cailum Bradburd finished with seven tackles including three for a loss. Westerly's defense had seven tackles for a loss.
Westerly Micros 34, Groton-Mystic 19
WESTERLY — Jaxon Gwaltney rushed for four touchdowns for Westerly.
Levi Winn also rushed for a TD. Westerly's offensive line played well.
Damarion Bradley led the team in tackles, and Cash Arnold had an interception.
All three Westerly teams travel to Waterford on Sunday.
— Keith Kimberlin
