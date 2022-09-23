CHARLESTOWN — Sawyer Mason rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more as the Chariho Cowboys youth football team beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 25-0, on Sunday.
Mason completed touchdown passes of 15 yards to Damin Cook and 25 yards to Tyler Passerotti.
Acchaeu Harris set up Cook's TD with a 15-yard run. Brian Levesgue also had an extra point.
Center Callan Gooding had a good game blocking and snapping the football.
Jackson Nickerson forced a fumble that Aidan Etchells recovered.
Others who played well on defense were Baishon Appleton King, Giuliano Campopiano, Jameson Bell, Julius Wilson, Cook, Tucker Neill, Carter Hopkins, Harris and Mason.
Chariho (2-0) next travels to North Kingstown on Sunday.
Chariho Varsity 35, EWG 12
CHARLESTOWN — Sam Petrichko scored three touchdowns in the win.
He ran 65 and 62 yards for touchdowns and also caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Gavin Marsh.
Bruce Price scored on 39-yard run and caught an 80-yard TD pass from Marsh.
Marsh completed a conversion pass to Price. Ethan Jones ran in an extra point, and Price kicked one.
Reilly Porter and Gavin Terry each had six tackles. Price and Aaron Carrasquillo both had two tackles for losses. Gavin Terry intercepted a pass. Cole Gorman and Aaron Carrasquillo had fumble recoveries.
Chariho PeeWees 6, EWG 0
CHARLESTOWN — Owen McKeen scored the game's only touchdown after a blocked punt gave the Cowboys good field position.
Ryan Palmer completed a 25-yard pass to Michael McDonald. Donovan Peno caused a fumble. Nathan Bertrand also ran the ball well for Chariho.
Westerly Micros 47, Waterford 13
Levi Winn rushed for three touchdowns and Jaxon Gwaltney ran for two scores, returned a kickoff for a TD and threw a touchdown pass to Cassius Arnold for the Westerly Micros.
Rocco Rustico rushed for three extra points.
On defense, John Jacobson Jr. led the team in tackles with seven. Demarion Bradley and Noah Leitz both recovered fumbles.
Westerly Juniors 22, Waterford 0
Ben Cummings passed for 200 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a TD to lead the Westerly Juniors over Waterford.
Alyn Husereau finished with 130 receiving yards and a touchdown catch. Brent Alvino, Frank Brancato and James Fairley also had receptions. Brancato rushed for 50 yards.
Defensively, Connor Smith returned an interception for a touchdown. Charlie Hammond, Jacob Macera and Brent Alvino led the team in tackles. Hammond and Alvino each forced a fumble. Nayson Canini added an interception, Cooper Altman recorded a safety and Isaiah McFadden played well.
Westerly Seniors 57, Waterford 13
The combined running attack of Daniel Cummings, Mikaiah Mandiola and Jack Speranza led the Westerly Seniors over Waterford.
Cummings finished with 103 yards and three touchdowns, Mandiola gained 100 yards and scored once, and Speranza rushed for 60 yards and two TDs.
Landon Husereau rushed for a touchdown and threw an extra point to Ian Morissette. Caden Jarrett rushed for a TD and an extra point. Sam Ferrol had 25 yards receiving.
On defense, five Bulldogs had sacks: Mandiola, Cayden Alves, Speranza, Logan Perkins and Karahn Salmon. Kayden Upton recovered a kickoff. Ferrol and Jarrett led the defense in tackles.
— Keith Kimberlin, Ken Sorensen
