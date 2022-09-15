CHARLESTOWN — Wes Maggs caught a pair of touchdown passes as the Chariho Junior Varsity beat Tri-Town, 32-0, in a Rhode Island Preteen youth football game on Sunday.
Tucker Neill had a 31-yard TD run, and Sawyer Mason ran 65 yards for another score.
Mason threw scoring passes of 40 yards and 20 yards to Maggs. Damin Cook also had a 30-yard reception to set up a touchdown.
Jackson Nickerson had 5½ sacks, and Carter Hopkins had one for the Chariho defense.
Cook, Mason, Neill, Maggs, Adchaeu Harris, Aidan Etchells, Nickerson, Carter Hopkins and Ezrah Schonrog all had tackles for a loss.
Chariho Peewees 6, Tri-Town 0
CHARLESTOWN — Owen McKeen scored the game's only touchdown in overtime, lifting Chariho to the win.
Michael Moore came up with a big tackle for a loss in overtime to stop a Tri-Town scoring threat.
Daniel LaFazia and R.J. Graham had multiple tackles as did Shawn Lavesque and Brycen Tiberio. Nathan Bertrand played well at running back.
— Keith Kimberlin
