PLAINFIELD — Daniel Cummings scored four touchdowns as the Westerly Seniors defeated Plainfield, 62-24, in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Sunday.
Cummings rushed for three touchdowns and gained 91 yards on the ground. He also returned a kickoff for a TD and returned a punt 77 yards.
Landon Husereau rushed for a pair of TDs and passed for 62 yards. Jack Sperenza rushed for a score and kicked three extra points. Mikaiah Mendiola rushed for one touchdown and returned a punt for another. He also had 44 yards receiving.
Defensively, Carter Williams intercepted a pass and contributed 2.5 tackles. Kayden Upton had 4.5 tackles, and Anthonie Iannella had 3.5 tackles. Farris Nader finished with two sacks.
Westerly Juniors 37, Plainfield 9
PLAINIFIELD — James Fairley ran for three touchdowns and returned a punt for another score in Sunday's win.
Fairley finished with 130 yards rushing. Ben Cummings passed for 145 yards, rushed for a score and threw a touchdown pass. He also threw a conversion pass.
Jacob Macera caught a TD pass and Tessa Bliven rushed for a TD. Alyn Husereau had 100 yards receiving and caught a conversion. He also intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble.
Brent Alvino returned a kickoff 55 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 35 yards. He had 4.5 tackles on defense. Frank Brancato finished with 40 yards rushing.
Defensively, Cooper Altman had 6.5 tackles, and Cailum Bradford finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery. Gavin Schwab intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.
Westerly Micros 47, Plainfield 0
WESTERLY — Jaxon Gwaltney scored three touchdowns and Rocco Sperenza had a pair in the Westerly win.
Rocco Rustico and Drew Allen each scored once.
Tyler Harley blocked a punt. Noah Leeitz and Damarion Bradley each recovered a fumble.
— Keith Kimberlin
