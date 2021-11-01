WINDHAM — Damien Pimental scored on a 63-yard run and Jack Speranza kicked the extra point as the Westerly Seniors beat Windham, 8-7, in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Sunday.
The touchdown came in the second quarter and gave Westerly an 8-0 lead. The Bulldogs stopped Windham late in the game on fourth down to preserve the win.
Westerly's next hosts Stonington on Saturday at 8 p.m. For the first time a trophy will be awarded to the winning team. The two teams plan to make that a part of the game moving forward.
— Keith Kimberlin
