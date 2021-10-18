WATERFORD — Damien Pimental scored three touchdowns and rushed for more than 100 yards as the Westerly Senior football team beat Waterford/Montville, 25-18, in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Sunday.
Jack Sperenza scored a touchdown and had more than a dozen tackles for a loss at middle linebacker.
Mike Gervasini intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and had a 19-yard reception in the first half.
Defensive end Trenten Turner recovered two fumbles and had two tackles for a loss.
Westerly's linemen played well on both sides to control the line of scrimmage.
Westerly is 3-3.
— Keith Kimberlin
