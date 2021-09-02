CHARLESTOWN — Dustin Peno rushed for three touchdowns as the Chariho Cowboys Peewees defeated the Elmwood Intruders, 20-6, on Sunday in a Rhode Island Preteen League youth football game.
Ezrah Schonrog and Wes Maggs ran for extra points. Trey Roebuck's 50-yard run set up a touchdown.
Naishon Appleton-King, Julius Wilson, Callan Gooding, Ethan Worsham, Nathan Bertrand and Owen McKeen provided blocking for Chariho.
Savair Sampson-Young had a 4-yard tackle for a loss. Adcheu Harris and Peno also played well defensively.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
