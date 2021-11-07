JOHNSTON — Dustin Peno scored three touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards as the Chariho Cowboys Peewee football team beat Johnston, 20-6, in a Rhode Island Preteen playoff game Sunday.
Peno threw a conversion pass to Riley Finnerty. David Roebuck also scored an extra point.
Savair Samson-Young forced and recovered a fumble. Adcheau Harris also forced a fumble, recovered by Dominic Morris. Wes Maggs contributed an interception.
Callan Gooding, Julius Wilson and Naishon Appleton-King had multiple tackles for a loss.
— Keith Kimberlin
