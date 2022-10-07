CHARLESTOWN — Sawyer Mason and Carter Hopkins scored two touchdowns each as the Chariho Cowboys defeated South County, 45-0, in a Rhode Island Preteen youth football game on Sunday.
Mason scored on a 65-yard punt return and also intercepted another pass.
Tucker Neill (40 yards), Adchaeu Harris (40) and Cam Moreash (12) also had touchdown runs. Reece Murphy had two conversions and Mason passed to Ezrah Schonrog for a conversion.
Jackson Nickerson caused a fumble and recovered one.
Chariho Jr. Peewees 39, South County 6
CHARLESTOWN — Quarterback Cylus Hoxsie scored a pair of touchdowns in the Chariho win.
Blake Glenwright, Nicholas LaFazia, Julio Rivera and Bodey Schafer also had touchdowns.
Owen Lafountain, Griffin Lawton and Collin Flynn played well on the offensive side of the ball. Perry Peno, Owen Jesse and Cameron Walkow had tackles on defense.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.