TOLLAND, Conn. — Daniel Cummings scored five touchdowns as the Westerly Juniors youth football team beat Tolland, 40-20, on Sunday.
Cummings scored on runs of 51, 23 and 52 yards. He also caught TD passes of 51 and 61 yards from Ben Cummings.
Daniel Cummings caught a conversion pass and passed for a conversion.
Ben Cummings also rushed for the other Westerly score and completed 11 passes on the day. He threw three conversion passes and caught a conversion pass.
Malakai Drurey finished with an interception and three tackles. Eric Donahue recovered a fumble and made four tackles. James Fairley and Logan Unkuri had four tackles each.
Jace King and Marcus Curreri each had two tackles for a loss.
Westerly next hosts Griswold on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
