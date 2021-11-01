WINDHAM, Conn. — Daniel Cummings scored five touchdowns as the Westerly Juniors youth football team beat Windham, 41-13, in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Sunday.
Cummings scored on runs of 47, 67 and 48 yards. He also returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and stripped a Windham ball carrier of the ball and returned the turnover 77 yards for a touchdown.
Cummings caught two conversion passes. He also caused two other fumbles on defense and had eight tackles.
James Fairley caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Ben Cummings. Ben Cummings also threw four conversion passes and had a conversion run.
Ryan Waddington had two conversion receptions.
Connor Smith made three tackles and recovered a fumble. Dominic Giordano had two tackles, and Eric Donahue and Cooper Altman played well on the defensive line.
The Juniors host Stonington on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
