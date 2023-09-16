WESTERLY - Daniel Cummings scored four touchdowns for the Westerly Seniors last Saturday in a 51-12 victory over Plainfield in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Sept. 9
Cummings (132 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 55 yards receiving, 1 TD) also scored on a 35-yard punt return for Westerly (2-0). Michael McLeod (30 yards rushing) ran for a TD and also found the end zone on a 45-yard return following an on-side kick.
Malakai Drurey scored on a 46-yard run and made four extra points while Ben Cummings (2-for-4, 65 yards) and Evan Baxter (25 rushing yards) contributed to the win.
The defense led by Cooper Altman, Charlie Hammond, Tutt Aramis and Tenzin Barton dominated in shutting down the Plainfield offense.
Juniors
Plainfield 27, Westerly 12
WESTERLY - James Fusaro returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Jaxon Gwaltney scored on Westerly's next possession and took a 12-7 lead into halftime.
Micros
Westerly 39, Plainfield 6
WESTERLY - Imyiah Bell (2 TDs) and Luke Phillips (TD) scored Wesley Bicknell scored on an interception return and on a punt return.
All three teams played at Waterford today at 4 p.m.
- Rich Zalusky
