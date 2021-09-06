WESTERLY — Daniel Cummings scored four touchdowns as the Westerly Juniors beat Old Saybrook/Westbrook, 30-6, in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Saturday.
Cummings scored on runs of 28, 24 and 14 yards. He also returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown.
Malikai Drurey scored Westerly's other touchdown on a 3-yard run.
Logan Unkuri recovered two fumbles and Cummings had one. Ryan Waddington also intercepted a pass.
It was the season-opener for both teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.