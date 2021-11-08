WESTERLY — Daniel Cummings scored six touchdowns as the Westerly Junior team beat Stonington, 50-27, on Saturday night in a New England Youth Football Conference game.
Cummings scored on runs of 40, 27, 3 and 36 yards. He also returned a kickoff 72 yards for another score and caught a 45-yard scoring pass.
Ryan Waddington scored on a 17-yard run, and tight end Logan Unkuri had a 49-yard TD reception. Unkuri also caught a conversion pass.
Quarterback Ben Cummings threw a pair of touchdown passes, a conversion pass and ran in an extra point.
Center Logan Holt played well on the offensive line.
Eric Donahue, Cooper Altman, Charlie Hammond and Michael McLeod led a defense that forced four fumbles and had eight tackles for a loss.
Westerly (5-3) next travels to Griswold for the playoffs on Sunday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.