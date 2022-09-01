WESTERLY — Quarterback Ben Cummings tossed two touchdowns passes to Alyn Husereau as the Westerly Juniors opened the Southern New England Youth Football Conference season with a win over Old Saybrook/Westbrook, 20-0, on Sunday.
Cummings passed for 200 yards and also scored a rushing touchdown. Husereau, who had 130 yards receiving, also caught two conversion passes.
Justin Luppe intercepted a pass for the Westerly defense. Others who played well on defense were middle linebacker Brent Alvino, end Nayson Canini and tackle Charlie Hammond. The defense had five sacks, two fumble recoveries and 13 tackles for a loss.
Westerly's Micros, Juniors and Seniors will host Montville on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
