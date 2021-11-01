CHARLESTOWN — Ezra Schonrog scored two touchdowns as the Chariho Cowboys peewee youth football team beat South County, 18-6, on Sunday in a Rhode Island Preteen game at Puchalski Field.
Dustin Peno scored Chariho's other touchdown. Defensively, Dominic Morris, Jamie Catanach-Colon, Nathan Bertrand and David Roebuck played well for the Cowboys.
Chariho improved to 7-0.
— Keith Kimberlin
