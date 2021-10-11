CHARLESTOWN — Dustin Peno scored a pair of touchdowns as the Chariho Peewee youth football team defeated North Smithfield Xpress, 20-0, in a Rhode Youth Preteen game Sunday at Pulchalski Field.
One of his scoring runs covered 14 yards. Ezrah Schonrog ran in the conversion after both touchdowns.
Schonrog scored on a 40-yard run for the other Chariho TD.
Nathan Bertrand played well at center snapping the ball on a rainy day.
Defensively, Julius Wilson, Adchaeu Harris, Naishon Appleton-King, Dominic Morris and Owen Mckeen played well in the shutout.
Chariho is now 5-0.
— Keith Kimberlin
