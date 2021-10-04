WEST WARWICK — Trey Roebuck scored two touchdowns as the Chariho Cowboys youth football team beat the West Warwick Steelers, 26-0, in a Rhode Island Preteen game Sunday.
Dustin Peno and Ezrah Schonrog also scored touchdowns.
West Maggs and Schonrog had conversions.
Ethan Worsham, Julius Wilson, Savair Sampson-Young and Thunder Fayerweather controlled the line of scrimmage, with Adcheau Harris Amking making a number of stops on outside runs.
— Ken Sorensen
