CHARLESTOWN — David Roebuck scored two touchdowns and threw for another as the Chariho Cowboys Peewee youth football team beat the South County Giants, 44-6, in a Rhode Island preteen youth football game Sunday.
Dustin Peno caught a 40-yard TD pass. Ezrah Schonrog, Wes Maggs and Owen Mckeen all ran for touchdowns.
Maggs kicked three two-point conversions, and Adcheu had two one-point conversions.
Savair Sampson-Young, Julius Wilson and Schonrog played well on defense.
— Keith Kimberlin
