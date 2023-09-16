WOOD RIVER JCT. - Ezrah Schonrog ran back the opening kickoff 60-yards for a touchdown and also scored on a 24-yard run to lead the Chariho Cowboys junior varsity youth football team to a 34-0 victory over Exeter West Greenwich on Sept. 10 in their season opener.
Jameson Bell also scored a TD on the ground, that was set up by the offensive line and a great lead block by Emmett Barrow.
And quarterback Dustin Peno threw a 25-yard TD to Callan Gooding and also rushed for a 40-yard TD as time expired after an interception by John Sharkey.
Chariho travels to Burillville on Sunday.
- Rich Zalusky
