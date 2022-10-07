WESTERLY — Nayson Canini rushed for two touchdowns as the Westerly Juniors moved to 5-1 with a 32-8 Southern New England Youth Football Conference victory against Colchester on Saturday.
Frank Brancato and James Fairley also rushed for touchdowns. Alyn Husereau made a one-handed TD reception on pass from Ben Cummings that covered 65 yards. Cummings also passed to Husereau for the conversion.
Cailum Bradburd, Isaiah McFadden, Cooper Altman, Brent Alvino, Jacob Macera and Charlie Hammond played well on defense.
Westerly Seniors 31, Colchester 12
WESTERLY — Daniel Cummings rushed for three touchdowns in the Westerly win.
Cummings rushed for 86 yards and had 15 receiving yards. Mikaiah Mendiola rushed for a pair of touchdowns finishing with 90 yards.
Landon Husereau passed for 50 yards and a conversion. He also ran in a conversion. Caden Jarrett ran for a conversion and Sam Ferrol caught one.
Fettol intercepted two passes. Jack Speranza, Mendiola, Ferris Nader, Alex Kjajowski, Cayden Alves and Donald Goyette all played well on defense.
Westerly Micros 43, Colchester 0
WESTERLY — Jaxon Gwaltney ran for three scores and Levi ran for a pair in the Westerly win.
Rico Sperenza also contributed a rushing touchdown. Westerly posted its first shutout of the season.
Westerly is 6-0.
