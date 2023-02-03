WESTERLY — Cash Sposato scored 18 points and Michael Joyce had 14 as the Westerly Youth Basketball League's seventh grade boys team defeated Exeter-West Greenwich, 57-43, last Saturday.
Dan Cummings added 10 points in Westerly's victory.
The seventh graders followed on Sunday with a 68-65 win over Chariho. Joyce poured in 39 points, and Dan Cummings had 18.
Westerly's seventh grade girls also won last weekend, defeating Portsmouth, 42-10. Ella Reyes scored 15 points, Ava Tombino had 10 and Luciana Marchionne scored six.
The eighth grade boys team fell to Chariho, 73-50. Michael Colucci and Jack Zerbarini each scored 12 points, while Greg West and Charles Preil had 11 apiece.
The eighth grade girls topped Lincoln, 35-16, behind Abby Champlin's 11 points. Phoebe Brennan and Emerie Foss added eight each.
Westerly's fourth grade boys team beat East Providence, 51-42. Leading scorers were unavailable.
Jake Reyes scored 22 points and Anthony Chimento had six to lead the fifth grade boys over Johnston, 32-20.
Westerly's third grade girls topped Coventry, 15-8. Violet Lamb scored six points, Vita DeGiacomo added three and Maya Reyes scored two.
Westerly's sixth grade girls were also winners, 35-39 over East Greenwich. Leading scorers were unavailable.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.