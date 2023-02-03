ZANE BREWER, Wheeler, Boys Basketball, Sophomore; Brewer, a sophomore, had six 3-pointers, 34 points and 13 rebounds over two games for the Lions, one a win and one a loss. Brewer, who is averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds, has helped Wheeler to 10 victories this season.

ROBBIE SCAVELLO, Stonington, Boys Basketball, Junior; Scavello scored 35 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, dished out 11 assists and made nine steals in three games for the Bears, two of them wins. He was also 8 for 8 from the free-throw line. Scavello is averaging 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

SYDNEY HAIK, Westerly Girls Basketball, Junior; Haik totaled 43 points in two wins for the Bulldogs. Her 25 points against South Kingstown was a career high. Haik is averaging 12.1 points this season.

BROOKE KANACZET, Chariho Indoor Track, Senior; Kanaczet won two events, the 1,000 and 1,500, at the Sullivan Division championships. Her time of 4:57.67 in the 1,500 set a school record. Kanaczet’s performance helped the Chargers tie for fourth at the meet.

