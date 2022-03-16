WESTERLY — The Westerly Youth Basketball League's sixth grade girls team captured the Rhode Island Metrowest travel league state tournament title last Sunday.
Westerly played at the highest level and finished the season 8-0. It beat Portsmouth, 27-23, Cranston, 30-22, and Scituate-Johnston, 47-31, in the tournament to win the championship.
Ella Reyes scored 22 points and had five steals in the win against Scituate-Johnston. Santana Hamelin had eight points and four steals. Addison Poole and Jenna Parker finished with six points each, and Macy Antoch contributed five assists.
Sophie Gwaltney, Hamelin and Antoch combined to defend Scituate-Johnston's top player.
Westerly's seventh grade girls team (3-3) lost in the Division II finals to East Greenwich, 34-23, after beating Cranston, 20-13, in the semifinals.
Westerly's eighth grade girls finished 6-2, losing in the semifinals to Cranston, 42-26.
Westerly's sixth grade boys team won its division in the 42nd annual Neil Holeck tournament in Waterford last weekend. Westerly beat Valley, 58-40, New London, 53-25, and East Greenwich, 35-28, in the championship game, overcoming an 11-point first-half deficit.
Dan Cummings scored 12 points in the title game. Michael Joyce finished with nine points, and Jack Parker had six.
The team went 5-2 in the Metrowest league, losing to East Greenwich, 41-33, in the quarterfinals after beating Warwick, 54-53, in a Division I play-in game.
The fourth grade boys team lost in the Division II title game to South Kingstown, 46-42, on Sunday. It also played two games in the Hoelck tournament, beating New London in the semifinals, 20-17, but lost to East Lyme, 42-36, in the finals.
The seventh grade boys team finished 3-5 and lost in the D-II quarterfinals to Cranston, 68-50.
The third grade boys team finished 6-0 in the regular season and lost to East Greenwich, 33-26, in the tournament quarterfinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
