WESTERLY — Cece Saint scored 14 points and Madison Pelligrino added 11 as the Westerly eighth grade girls beat Tiverton, 46-21, on Sunday in a Rhode Island MetroWest Basketball League game at Westerly Middle.
Peyton Peitraszka contributed nine points, and Ella Keegan played strong defense for the Bulldogs.
Lucy Saint had 12 points, Nova Woodward added 11 and Abi Champlin finished with eight as Westerly beat Lincoln, 51-9, in the seventh grade girls game. It was the first win of the season for Westerly.
The sixth grade girls beat Scituate, 46-28, as Ella Reyes had 12 points and Addison Poole 11. Santana Hamelin added eight points for unbeaten Westerly. Macy Antoch played strong defense for the Bulldogs.
Dan Cummings scored 14 points and Grady Auth and Holden Reed each had 10 as Westerly's sixth grade boys beat East Providence, 55-25.
The third grade boys earned their first win of the year against Cranston, 30-29. Luke West led the way with 13 points, and Cassius Arnold added 10. Jaxon Gwaltney led the defensive effort for Westerly.
The fourth grade boys lost to Smithfield, 38-26. Ty Contino had nine points and Gavin Auth added seven. Justin Luppe led the Westerly on defense and had seven rebounds.
The Westerly teams will be in action following Christmas in a tournament in Johnston.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.