WESTERLY — Dan Cummings scored 26 points as the Westerly Youth Basketball League's seventh grade boys team beat Chariho, 46-37, on Saturday in the RIMetrowest League.
Mike Joyce and Jack Parker scored six points apiece.
Westerly's seventh grade girls beat Ponaganset, 36-2. Ava Trombino scored 15 for the winners, and Ella Reyes had seven.
Westerly's eighth grade girls lost to Exeter-West Greenwich, 26-23. Emerie Foss and Phoebe Brennan scored seven points each.
The eighth grade boys lost to Lincoln, 68-60, as Greg West scored 20. Charles Preil had 16 and Jack Zerbarini 13.
Westerly's sixth grade girls defeated Portsmouth, 36-17. Santana Hamelin and Ella Seltzer scored 10 each. Madison Chiaradio contributed eight.
Westerly's fifth grade boys lost to Narragansett, 32-25, on Saturday. Anthony Chimento had 11 and Jake Reyes 10. Westerly beat Lincoln, 59-21, on Sunday. Reyes scored 16, Chimento had 13 and Isaiah McFadden finished with 12.
Westerly's fourth grade boys lost to Cranston, 51-44, as Luke West scored 23 and Rocco Speranza had eight.
— Keith Kimberlin
