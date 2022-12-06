LINCOLN — Francesca DeCaro scored 10 points and Ella Reyes had eight as Westerly Youth Basketball League's eighth grade travel team beat Lincoln, 30-8, on Sunday.
DeCaro had 11 points and Phoebe Brenna had six in Westerly's 29-24 win against Coventry on Saturday.
North Kingstown 57, Westerly 53
NORTH KINGSTOWN — Greg West scored 13 points and Ben Eaton had nine as the Westerly Youth Basketball League's eighth grade boys team lost to North Kingstown, 57-53, on Sunday.
Westerly also lost to Coventry, 47-25, on Saturday. Eaton scored 12 points.
Westerly 30, Portsmouth 17
PORTSMOUTH — Madison Chiaradio scored eight points, helping Westerly to Sunday's win.
Addison Poole and Ella Reyes scored six points each.
Westerly also won the Narragansett Thanksgiving Tournament. Details from the tournament were unavailable.
Westerly 48, North Kingstown 25
NORTH KINGSTOWN — Mike Joyce had 14 points and Dan Cummings added 13 in Saturday's win for the seventh grade boys team.
Westerly 39, North Kingstown 8
NORTH KINGSTOWN — Sophie Gwaltney scored 14 points and Madison Chiaradio contributed 10 in Sunday's win for the sixth grade girls.
Westerly 46, Chariho 30
WESTERLY — Jake Reyes finished with 15 points in Westerly's win for the fifth grade boys on Sunday.
Anthony Chimento contributed nine points.
Reyes had 10 points and Isaiah McFadden eight in a 40-9 win against Scituate on Saturday.
Westerly 45, Portsmouth 19
WESTERLY — Luke West finished with 13 points and Gavin Auth had 11 for Westerly's fourth grade boys.
— Keith Kimberlin
