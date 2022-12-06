The seventh grade girls travel team from the Westerly Youth Basketball League finished first in the Narragansett Thanksgiving Tournament. Players on the team are, from left, Madison Chiaradio, Santanaa Hamelin, Macy Antoch, Gemma Fusaro, Addison Poole, Ava Antoch, Luciana Marchionne, Jenna Parker and Ella Reyes. | Photo courtesy Mike Reyes