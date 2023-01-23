WESTERLY — Abby Champlin scored 10 points and Phoebe Brennan had six as the Westerly Youth Basketball League's eighth grade girls team beat Tiverton, 25-23, on Sunday.
Francesco DeCaro had five points for Westerly.
Westerly's eighth grade boys team lost to Chariho, 72-62, on Sunday. Ben Eaton scored 18 points and Jack Zerbarini finished with 16. Tyler Falcone scored nine and Charles Preil had eight.
Ella Reyes scored 23 points and Ava Trombino had five as Westerly's seventh grade girls defeated Scituate-Johnston, 37-23.
Sophie Gwaltney scored 14 points and Santanaa Hamelin and Madison Chiaradio added 10 each for the sixth grade girls in a 45-25 victory over South Kingstown.
Anthony Chimento finished with 12 points for the fifth grade boys in a 50-13 win against Coventry. Jake Reyes added 10, Isaiah McFaden nine and Jimmy Fusaro eight. The team beat North Kingstown on Saturday, 47-25. Chimento finished with 19 points, Reyes had 10 and Gavin Schwab six.
Westerly's fourth grade boys lost to Smithfield, 51-37. Sam Bennett and Luke West scored eight each and Cassius Arnold had seven.
The third grade girls edged Coventry, 15-14. Vita Degiacomo scored six, Maya Reyes four and Izzy Antoch three.
— Keith Kimberlin
