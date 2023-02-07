WESTERLY — Francesco DeCaro scored 11 points as the Westerly Youth Basketball League's eighth grade girls team beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 39-23, in a Rhode Island Metrowest League game on Sunday.
Emerie Foss and Phoebe Brennan contributed nine points each. Westerly is 6-1.
The eighth grade boys lost to North Providence, 57-56. Jack Zerbarini scored 19, Greg West 13 and Michael Colucci eight for Westerly (0-8).
Ella Reyes scored 21 points, but Westerly's seventh grade girls team lost to Cranston, 33-31, and dropped to 5-1.
The seventh grade boys lost to East Greenwich, 69-53, on Saturday. Mike Joyce and Dan Cummings scored 14 apiece. Jack Parker had 10. Westerly is 5-3.
Santanaa Hamelin scored 13 points as the sixth grade girls team edged Johnston, 27-25. Sophie Gwaltney added eight points and Madison Chiaradio five for Westerly (6-2).
Westerly's fifth grade boys beat Narragansett, 37-27. Anthony Chimento and Jake Reyes scored 12 points each. Isaiah McFadden finished with four points. Westerly is 8-2.
Grady Friend scored 15 points as Westerly's fourth grade boys defeated East Providence, 60-34. Luke West and Cash Arnold had 12 each and Rocco Speranza scored 10. Westerly is 4-3.
Westerly's third grade girls beat Narragansett, 16-14, as Violet Lambe scored eight points and Vita Degiacomo had two. Stella Kaiser and Maya Reyes had two each. Westerly is 4-2.
— Keith Kimberlin
