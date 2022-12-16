WESTERLY — The Westerly Youth Basketball League's eighth grade boys travel team edged East Greenwich, 36-35, in a tournament last weekend at Westerly Middle.
Greg West was the top scorer in the title game with 14 points. Ben Eaton and Charles Preil had 10 each. Westerly beat North Kingstown, 72-32, and East Greenwich, 60-49, in pool play.
The seventh grade boys also won their division, defeating Johnston, 46-34, in the title game. Michael Joyce finished with 21 points, and Dan Cummings had 17. Holden Reed contributed eight points and 12 rebounds. Westerly lost to Johnston, 50-45, but beat Cranston, 51-40, in pool play.
The eighth grade girls team beat Cranston, 29-18, in a RiMetrowest league game on Sunday. Phoebe Brenna led all scorers with 11 points.
— Keith Kimberlin
