SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Westerly Youth Basketball League's seventh grade girls team captured the Division I RI Metrowest championship with a 43-13 win over Cranston at the SK Rec Center on Sunday.
Ella Reyes scored 18 points and Santanaa Hamelin had 11 for Westerly. Westerly outscored Cranston 24-1 in the second quarter to lead 29-4 at the half.
Westerly (14-3) advanced to the title game after a 54-23 victory over Scituate-Johnston in Saturday's semifinals.
Other members of the team are Jenna Parker, Macy Antoch, Gemma Fusaro, Luciana Marchionne, Madison Chiaradio, Sophie Gwaltney, Addison Poole and Ava Trombino.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.