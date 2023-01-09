WESTERLY — The Westerly Youth Basketball League's seventh grade boys travel team split a pair of games over the weekend.
Westerly defeated North Kingstown, 60-49, as Dan Cummings scored 13 points and Jack Parker had 12. Mike Joyce and Holden Reed contributed 10 points each.
Westerly lost to Exeter-West Greenwich, 44-41. Cummings had 15, Joyce 12 and Parker 11.
The seventh grade girls beat East Greenwich, 48-10, as Ella Reyes had 10 points. Sophie Gwaltney and Ava Trombino contributed eight points apiece.
The eighth grade boys lost to Coventry, 66-49. Charles Priel scored nine. Greg West and Luke Gwaltney had eight each.
Sophie Gwaltney scored 12 points and Santanaa Hamelin had 10 as the sixth grade Westerly girls beat South Kingstown, 34-8.
Westerly's fifth grade boys lost to Chariho, 37-29. Anthony Chimento, Gavin Schwab and Jake Reyes each had eight points.
Violet Lamb, Vita DeGiacomo and Guilianna Luzzi each scored two points as the third grade girls beat Narragansett, 8-4.
— Keith Kimberlin
