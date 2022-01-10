WESTERLY — The Westerly Youth Basketball League's seventh grade boys team beat Narragansett, 54-39, in a RIMetrowest League game on Sunday.
Leading scorers for Westerly were Ben Eaton (19 points) and Luke Gwaltney (11).
Santana Hamelin scored 12 points and Ella Reyes had 10 for the sixth grade girls in their 34-18 win over East Greenwich.
The sixth grade boys beat Lincoln, 39-22, on the road. Michael Joyce and Dan Cummings had seven points apiecec. Ben Cummings, Holden Reed and Jack Parker each scored six.
The eighth grade girls lost to North Kingstown, 49-45, in overtime. Lyla Auth scored 10 points, and Peyton Pietraszka and Danica Jarrett each had nine.
Luke West scored 12 and Cassius Arnold had 10 for the third grade boys in their 48-4 win against Ponaganset.
— Keith Kimberlin
