BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Two Westerly travel teams won their divisions at the Barnstable Youth Travel Basketball Tournament on Sunday.
The seventh/eighth grade girls team won the eighth grade girls division, defeating East Greenwich, 40-15, in the title game.
Westerly opened the tournament with a loss to East Greenwich, but followed that with wins against Barnstable, 29-12, Martha's Vineyard, 29-8, and Deering-Yarmouth, 37-9.
Players on the team are Gemma Fusaro, Ella Reyes, Mila Falcone, Emerie Foss, Francesca DeCaro, Abigail Champlin, Luciana Marchionne, Jenna Parker and Brynn Maynard. The team is coached by Jackie Foss and Allison Reyes.
The sixth grade team beat Plymouth, 34-11, to win its division. The team opened with a 29-6 win against Exeter-West Greenwich and then defeated East Greenwich, 40-23, and Barnstable, 34-6.
Players on the team are Sophie Gwaltney, Greyson Maynard, Ava Antoch, Ava Joyce, Valentina Marchionne Santanaa Hamelin, Madison Chiaradio, Ella Seltzer and Macy Antoch. The team is coached by Gregg Antoch, Macy Mike Joyce and Frank Chiaradio.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.