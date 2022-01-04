JOHNSTON — Two Westerly youth basketball girls teams finished first in their divisions in the Johnston Winter Vacation tournament last week.
The seventh grade girls beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 42-30, in the finals. Nova Woodward scored 10 points in the win. Phoebe Brennan finished with eight points, and Abigail Champlin scored six for Westerly.
Westerly advanced to the title game with wins against Cranston, 34-27, and EWG, 43-13.
The sixth grade girls beat East Greenwich, 28-7, to win their second straight tournament title.
Ella Reyes led the team with 14 points and six steals in the title game. Santana Hamelin, Macy Antoch and Jenna Parker all played well on the defensive end in the championship game.
Westerly beat Portsmouth, 38-3, and Scituate/Johnston, 34-6, to reach the title game.
— Keith Kimberlin
