NARRAGANSETT — Three Westerly Youth Basketball League teams won titles in the Narragansett Thanksgiving weekend tournament.
The seventh grade boys beat East Greenwich in the title game, 39-37. Greg West had 14 points, and Ben Eaton scored 11. Luke Gwaltney led the team in rebounding and played well defensively.
The sixth grade girls beat East Greenwich, 29-12, in the title game. Ella Reyes finished with 13 points, and Santana Hamelin had seven to lead Westerly (3-0) in scoring. Addison Poole and Macy Antoch played well defensively.
The fourth grade boys prevailed, 40-11, in the title game against Cranston. Ty Contino (12 points) and Jake Reyes (9) led the team in scoring. Gavin Schwab and Anthony Chimento played well defensively. Gavin Auth and Justin Cimalore led the team in rebounding.
The girls eighth grade team lost to North Kingstown, 37-21, in the title game. Emerson Federico and Ella Keegan played well on both ends of the court.
The sixth grade boys lost in the semifinal, 35-30, to East Greenwich. Mike Joyce, Jack Parker, Dan Cummings and Holden Reed played well for the team.
The seventh grade girls finished 0-2. Amelia Maher, Phoebe Brennan, Lucy Saint and Nova Woodward played well.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.