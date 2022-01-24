WESTERLY — Madison Pellegrino scored 15 points and Lyla Auth had 12 as the Westerly eighth grade girls team beat Smithfield, 52-35, in a Metrowest League game Sunday at Westerly Middle.
Peyton Pietraszka added 10 points for Westerly.
Francesca DeCaro scored 13 points, and Phoebe Brennan had seven as the seventh grade girls beat Cumberland, 30-19.
The sixth grade girls beat Portsmouth, 36-12, as Ella Reyes finished with 15 points, and Santana Hamelin had eight.
Ben Eaton scored 20 points, but the seventh grade boys lost to to Exeter-West Greenwich, 60-35.
Dan Cummings scored 12 points and the sixth grade boys team beat East Greenwich, 56-27. Asa Mayo finished with nine points. Ben Cummings, Holden Reed and Henry Preil each scored eight.
The fourth grade boys team lost to Portsmouth, 30-24. Ty Contino had 12 points, and Jake Reyes seven.
Cassius Arnold scored 15 points in the third grade boys team's 40-15 victory over Warwick. Luke West finished with seven points, and Rocco Speranza had six.
— Keith Kimberlin
