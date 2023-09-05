It's been quite a hot start at the plate for Westerly's Jerrell Gooding in the opening two U11 fall baseball games of the season.
Gooding went 3-for-3 with two home runs, scored two runs and had seven RBIs in a 17-5 victory Thursday in four innings over Westerly Continental in and followed that up on Saturday by going 4-for-5 with two home runs, seven RBI and two runs scored in a 15-10 victory over West Warwick.
Gooding cleared the bases with a three-run triple in a eight-run third inning and also had a two-run inside the park home run in the fifth against West Warwick. Kevin Lamb went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and four RBI while Hudson Bowne went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI.
Cody Grispino, Bowne and Vito Gynther combined to strikeout 15 batters.
Against Westerly Continental, Gynther scored three runs and had two RBI while Lamb went 2-for-2 with four runs scored and two RBI and also recorded the win on the mound - striking out 10 and allowing two hits over three innings.
- Rich Zalusky
