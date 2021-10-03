Sold by Michaela

The Westerly National Chimento Construction 8-10 AAA fall ball team finished the regular season with a 7-1-2 record. The 8-10 Sold by Michaela team posted a 6-4 record. The two teams are front, from left, Ronnie Sposato, Gina Terenzio, Isabella Greene, Devin Longo, Liam Laflamme, Jack Harvey, Elijah Nelson, Mason Bruce, James Carpenter, Landon Dinwoodie, Rylan Tichenor; middle, AnnaMaria Payoutte, Anthony Chimento, Grady Friend, Gavin Schwab, Ty Contino, Ethan Westervelt, Justin Cimalore, Kevin Lamb, Ed White, Rowan Perra, Kubby Dey; back, coaches Mark Contino, Dave Schwab, Ian Greene, Britton Friend, Jake Nelson, Steve Lupo, Jeff Morrone, Al Dinwoodie. Jerrell Gooding was not available for the photo.

The Westerly National Sold by Michaela 8-10 AAA fall ball team finished the regular season with a 6-4 record. The Chimento Construction 8-10 AAA fall ball team finished the regular season with a 7-1-2 record. The league will enter a single team into the league tournament.

