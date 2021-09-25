WEST GREENWICH — Jaxson Beland and Caden Messier each had two hits and two RBIs as the Westerly National 10-11 fall ball baseball team beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 10-4, on Thursday.
Donte Pruitt tripled and drove in two runs. Matt Ezyk also drove in two runs. Noah Bitgood closed the game with three strikeouts for Westerly (5-2).
— Keith Kimberlin
