WESTERLY — Westerly National's 12U All-Star baseball team closed the season with a first-place finish in the Joe Charette Memorial Tournament in Richmond last weekend.
Tournament MVP Kevin Saglio hit a home run over the center-field fence to lift Westerly past Narragansett in the title game, 1-0.
Holden Reed had Westerly's other two hits against Narragansett.
Jack Parker pitched five shutout innings to earn the victory. He allowed two hits and struck out three.
Westerly first baseman Grady Auth had five putouts and four assists. Third baseman Jaxson Beland, shortstop Jackson Mankoff and second baseman Reed played well as Westerly did not commit an error.
Outfielders Connor Plante, Saglio, Dante Pruitt and Luis Valdes also made several catches.
Westerly had advanced to the title game with a 5-3 win over Chariho. Saglio homered twice in the win, and Parker contributed three hits. Beland and Reed also had key hits.
Westerly closed the game with a 1-6-3 double play behind reliever Parker. Starter Manoff allowed three runs in 4⅓ innings of work.
Westerly finished 5-0 in the tournament, beating Chariho and North Kingstown in pool play. Dante Pruitt hit a walk-off double to beat Chariho. Westerly also defeated North Kingstown in bracket play.
Westerly, which won the Charette tournament last season, finished the All-Star season 7-2.
— Keith Kimberlin
