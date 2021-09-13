HOPKINTON — Jordan Martunas and Theo Pesch both finished 2 for 2 as the Westerly National Terenzio Tile Juniors baseball team beat Chariho, 13-3, on Saturday at Dow Field.
Luca Fusaro, Sam Smestad, Jace Burton and Christian Mancini also had hits.
Andy Tetlow, Josh Main, Matrunas, Joe Chimine and Mancini combined for six strikeouts and allowed just three hits on the mound.
Westerly is 2-0.
— Keith Kimberlin
