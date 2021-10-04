SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Antonio Terenzio hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the top of the fifth inning as Westerly National's 14U Terenzio Tile team beat South Kingstown 2, 6-4, in the District 3 fall ball tournament Sunday.
The homer gave Westerly the lead.
Sam Smestad finished 3 for 3. Jace Burton and Luca Fusaro each went 2 for 3. Joe Chimene and Theo Pesch each had a hit.
Christian Mancini allowed one run and struck out three. Andy Tetlow pitched two innings, allowing three runs while striking out four. Josh Main finished the game, allowing no runs over four innings with three strikeouts.
Westerly Terenzio Tile 22, Coventry 2 4
WESTERLY — Christina Mancini, Jace Burton, Antonio Terenzio, Andy Tetlow and Jordan Main all went 2 for 3 and drove in at least two runs in the Westerly National 14U Terenzio Tile win on Saturday in the fall ball District 3 tournament.
Robert Walsh, Lucas Denslow, Jordan Martunas, Theo Pesch and Sam Smestad each drove in a run.
Mancini, Main, Martunas, Mike Colucci and Burton all pitched for Westerly.
Westerly Terenzio Tile 16, Coventry Team 1 5
COVENTRY — Sam Smestad, Luca Fusaro, Antonio Terenzio, Mike Colucci and Lucas Denslow all went 3 for 3 and drove in at least two runs in the Westerly win on Wednesday.
Andy Tetlow, Jordan Martunas and Mike Colucci pitched and limited Coventry to five runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.